EBL, BRAC roll out special C-19 CSR event

Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:18 PM
BANKING EVENTS

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

To provide CSR fund under Bangladesh Bank's Special CSR Activity for the COVID-19 affected people in Rajshahi and Khulna Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed a MoU with BRAC, a leading NGO of the country at its head office in the city recently, says a press release.
EBL' financial contribution will be spent through BRAC's 'Community Fort' project, which is working in 35 districts reaching 77m people with masks, healthcare support and vaccination assistance.
Ahmed Shaheen, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking, Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Company Secretary and Md. Maskur Reza, Head of Business Information Systems of EBL; Dr. Morseda Chowdhury, Director-Health, Nutrition and Population Programme and Albaab-Ur-Rahman Programme Coordinator, Fundraising of BRAC were present at the signing ceremony.
EBL has so far contributed Taka 1 crore 60 lac as financial aid to fight against coronavirus pandemic through BURO Bangladesh, SAJIDA Foundation, TMSS working in the districts of Chandpur, Gazipur, Bogura, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Mymensingh and DC Offices of Chattogram, Faridpur and Magura.
This fund will be used for food assistance and cash support to daily wage earners and the extreme poors across the country. EBL also donated to a 250 bed general hospital run and managed by SAJIDA Foundation at Jashore. For COVID-19 special fund, EBL has set aside Taka 4.10 crore.


