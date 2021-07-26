Video
Home Business

Emirates flights from S Asia to stay suspended until July 28

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Dubai-based airline Emirates has confirmed that flights from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will remain suspended at least until July 28.
In an update on its website, the carrier also reiterated that passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.
The ban on flights from the four nations has been extended several times in the last few weeks.
Flights from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan were suspended on May 13 after flights from India to the UAE had been suspended from April 24 due to the massive surge in Covid-19 infection in the country.
"In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 28 July 2021," the latest update said.
"UAE nationals, holders of UAE golden visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid?19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel," it added.
The airline also stressed that those whose flights had been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid?19 restrictions can hold on to the tickets until flights resume.
"Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later," it said. "Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused," it added.


