IFIL elects Shibbir Mahmud as Vice Chairman



Shibbir Mahmud

He is a Sponsor Director of IFIL. He started 100% Export Oriented Garments business and subsequently started Garments Accessories in Bangladesh. Within a short span of time he has become a very prominent figure in Garment Accessories sub-sector, says a press release.

He is the Chairman of Swiss Tex Group. He is associated with Swis Tex Ltd., Euro Label Ltd., Swis Tex Packaging & Accessories Ltd. and Swis Tex Printers Ltd. Janab Shibbir Mahmud is also involved in various social activities. He is a member of Syndicate and Board of Trustee of Ahsanaullah University of Science & Technology. He is a founder of Janata Degree College, Laxmipur and President of the Governing Body of the college in the session 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.



