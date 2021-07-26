Samsung launches its Bangladesh website

Samsung has just launched its official website in Bangladesh.

Users can now access the site - https://www.samsung.com/bd/ - to view and collect all information regarding Samsung's mobile devices (smartphones and tablets), watches, televisions, sound devices, home appliances (refrigerators, washing machine, air conditioners, microwave ovens, air purifiers), computing devices and other cutting-edge accessories manufactured by the world's top electronics brand.

Since its journey in Bangladesh, Samsung has been considered as one of the most reliable mobile and consumer electronics brands with significant influence in the market, says a press release.

Samsung's in depth understanding of the Bangladeshi consumer habits has enabled the brand to maintain product diversity and popularity among users. With the designated official website for Bangladesh, Samsung has now extended its customer reach by attesting to its continuous efforts to improve user engagement and experience.

Hwansung Woo, Managing Director of Samsung Bangladesh, said - "The website has been designed to serve as an authentic source to collect all information regarding Samsung's products and services available in the country and how to buy them."

The website will be updated regularly to provide customers with the latest information on all Samsung mobiles and consumer electronic products.





