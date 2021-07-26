Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung launches its Bangladesh website

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Samsung has just launched its official website in Bangladesh.
Users can now access the site - https://www.samsung.com/bd/ - to view and collect all information regarding Samsung's mobile devices (smartphones and tablets), watches, televisions, sound devices, home appliances (refrigerators, washing machine, air conditioners, microwave ovens, air purifiers), computing devices and other cutting-edge accessories manufactured by the world's top electronics brand.
Since its journey in Bangladesh, Samsung has been considered as one of the most reliable mobile and consumer electronics brands with significant influence in the market, says a press release.
Samsung's in depth understanding of the Bangladeshi consumer habits has enabled the brand to maintain product diversity and popularity among users. With the designated official website for Bangladesh, Samsung has now extended its customer reach by attesting to its continuous efforts to improve user engagement and experience.
Hwansung Woo, Managing Director of Samsung Bangladesh, said - "The website has been designed to serve as an authentic source to collect all information regarding Samsung's products and services available in the country and how to buy them."
The website will be updated regularly to provide customers with the latest information on all Samsung mobiles and consumer electronic products.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One Bank gives relief to Covid-hit Noakhali people
EBL, BRAC roll out special C-19 CSR event
IBBL Sylhet Zone holds business dev confce
Emirates flights from S Asia to stay suspended until July 28
IFIL elects Shibbir Mahmud as Vice Chairman
GM sues Ford over name of its hands-free technology
Linde BD to continue medical oxygen import from India
Samsung launches its Bangladesh website


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft