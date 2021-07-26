Video
Monday, 26 July, 2021
BD joins Seoul Import Goods Fair-2021

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul has participated in the 18th Import Goods Fair (IGF) held at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul.
Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) organizes the fair annually to showcase the new products imported from the partner countries. This year, Embassies from 40 countries joined the fair along with 22 companies from different countries. The fair ended on July 24.
Chairman of KOIMA Mr Hong Kwang-hee, and Director General of Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) Young-tae Choi inaugurated the IGF 2021 on 22 July in presence of the Ambassadors and representatives from the Embassies of the participating countries.
After the inauguration, Ambassador Abida Islam invited the Chairman of KOIMA, Director General of MOTIE, and other Ambassadors to the Bangladesh stall and presented them with traditional handicrafts.  
During the fair, export items from Bangladesh, received with the complements of the Export Promotion Bureau, were displayed which includes RMG products, jute and leather products, ceramic items, and handicrafts like brass items and traditional dolls.  
Korean businessmen showed their keen interest in the leather items and ceramic products of Bangladesh.
Organic food items from Fargo like mixed nuts, honey, moringa tea, and ghee (clarified butter) also attracted the dignitaries and visitors. Due to social distancing, the audience was comparatively less this year but around 100 visitors visited the Bangladesh stall during this three-day event.
The Bangladesh Embassy continues to play a positive role in attracting Korean traders and buyers to Bangladeshi products by participating in this Fair which is playing a positive role in further strengthening bilateral trade and commercial relations between the two countries.
However, the participation of small and medium-size enterprises of Bangladesh in this fair in the future is expected to play a more effective role in furthering the bilateral trade relations between Bangladesh and Korea.     UNB


