Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Iraq, Lebanon sign deal to swap fuel oil for medical services

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Lebanon's Energy Minister, Raymond Ghajar

Lebanon's Energy Minister, Raymond Ghajar

BAGHDAD, July 25: Iraq will provide Lebanon with one million tonnes of fuel oil for its power plants in exchange for medical services, under a deal signed on Saturday in Baghdad.
Both countries are suffering from major energy crises, with electricity shortages impacting hospitals.
A statement from the Iraqi authorities said that under the deal, Lebanon would receive one million tonnes of fuel oil in exchange for "goods and services".
Lebanon's energy minister, Raymond Ghajar, said the deal would allow "the purchase of one million tonnes of Iraqi state fuel oil on behalf of Electricite du Liban (EDL)" over the course of a year.
The Iraqi oil cannot be used directly by Lebanon's power stations, so Beirut will continue to buy compatible fuel from other providers which will receive the Iraqi oil in exchange, Ghajar said.
The mechanism is "a bit complicated", he told a news conference at Beirut airport on his return from Baghdad.
The deal will cover a third of EDL's fuel needs, he said, expressing the hope that EDL could provide "up to nine or 10 hours of electricity (daily) over four months".
In exchange, Lebanon will provide "services and assistance to Iraq in the hospitals sector", he said.
Amid a dire financial and economic crisis, the Lebanese state is struggling to buy fuel for its power plants, increasing electricity cuts to up to 22 hours a day in some areas.
Health services already struggling with shortages of medicine and an exodus of staff abroad are now also having to contend with almost round-the-clock power cuts.
Iraq is the second largest producer in the OPEC oil cartel, but decades of conflict, poor maintenance and rampant corruption have battered its energy sector.
Much of Iraq's health infrastructure is dilapidated, and endemic corruption has hamstrung investment in public services.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One Bank gives relief to Covid-hit Noakhali people
EBL, BRAC roll out special C-19 CSR event
IBBL Sylhet Zone holds business dev confce
Emirates flights from S Asia to stay suspended until July 28
IFIL elects Shibbir Mahmud as Vice Chairman
GM sues Ford over name of its hands-free technology
Linde BD to continue medical oxygen import from India
Samsung launches its Bangladesh website


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft