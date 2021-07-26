Video
Indian central bank raises limit for loans to Directors

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

MUMBAI, July 25: The RBI has allowed banks to extend loans up to Rs 5 crore to directors of other banks without approval from their boards. Earlier, banks were allowed to lend just up to Rs 25 lakh. The central bank has also come out with definitions about which are the companies where the director is considered to be a major shareholder and the definition of their 'control' over a business.
According to the circular, a director is considered to be a major shareholder if he has more than 10% of the paid-up share capital of a company or at least Rs 5 crore in paid-up shares, whichever is less. A person is considered to have control of a company if he has the right to appoint a majority of the directors or to control the management or policy decisions exercisable by a person acting individually or in concert.
According to banks, the limit of Rs 25 lakh was fixed many years ago. With inflation, even average home loans were above this amount. This meant that even small borrowings would have to be approved by the bank's board or management committee.
The increase would mean that bank directors will not have a problem raising personal loans or other advances.
A similar increase in limit has been allowed in the case of loans advanced to relatives of directors. Earlier, the RBI circular said that unless sanctioned by the board or management committee, banks should not grant loans and advances aggregating Rs 25 lakh and above to any relative other than the spouse or minor dependent children of the director. Here again, the limit has been increased to Rs 5 crore.
The circular defines personal loans to directors to mean advances to individuals which consists of consumer credit, education loans, loans given for the creation of immovable assets and loans given for investment in financial assets.    TNN


