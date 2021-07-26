Tarique Amin joins DSE as Managing Director



Tarique Amin Bhuiyan

As per the DSE Board and Administration Regulation 2013, DSE Board forwarded their decision to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on the same day for final approval. On the following day BSEC accorded its approval on his appointment, says a press release.

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan started his career as a graduate trainee of the International Financial Institution ANZ Grindlays Bank, Bangladesh. Later he has served in several important positions for over 25 years in various organizations.

He also served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of BRAC Bank Limited and as the Founding Chief

Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Money Transfer Company Bkash. Prior to joining DSE, he was an IT consultant of Friendship NGO, a non-profit organization in Bangladesh.

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IBA, University of Dhaka. He later received his Master in Commerce in Information Systems and Technology from Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia.





