Stocks rise on post Eid holiday trading

On first working day after Eid holidays, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) saw an upward trend in trading mainly based on good performance of the banking sector.

Trading in the DSE began with rising trend in share and unit prices of most companies and in particular prices of most banks were rising faster. But with the passage of time, the good price performance of banks declined.

At the end of the day's trading, the numbers of companies that have entered the list of price increases, doubled the number of price fall. However, the listed banks were dominating throughout the day.

Out of 31 bank s share, prices of 26 increased while four banks suffer the loss. The prices of another bank remained unchanged. On the other hand, shares and unit prices of 116 companies in the DSE rose, prices of 237 came down and 22 remained unchanged.

The DSE's main index, the DSE-X, rose 19 points to 6,424 points, even after the price of most companies fell. The DSE-30 index, which is made up of better performing companies selected between the other two indices, rose 14 points to 2,336 points and the DSE-Shariah index rose 6 points to 1,393 points.

The volume of transactions has increased with the rise of all price indices. A total Tk1354.70 crore was traded in the in DSE on the day. In the previous working day, the transaction was Tk1264.49 crore. Transaction increased by Tk90.21 crore on Monday.

Shares of Saif Powertech were most traded in the DSE in terms of money. Tk68.25 crore shares were traded. British American Tobacco, was the second with a turnover of Tk51.3 crore. Beximco was the third with a turnover of Tk 39.35 crore.

Besides, BD Finance, Fu-Wang Ceramic, Active Fine Chemical, GPH Steel, GBB Power, IFIC Bank and Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh were among the top ten companies in terms of transactions in the DSE.

The overall price index CASPI of Chittagong Stock Exchange increased by 103 points. The market turnover was Tk40.78 crore. Of the 305 companies that took part in transaction prices of 105 rose, 178 fell and 22 remained unchanged.









