Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:13 PM
46 youths held while outing on boat in Meghna

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 10:33 AM
Observer Correspondent

46 youths held while outing on boat in Meghna

46 youths held while outing on boat in Meghna

Police have detained 46 youth from Meghna river in Narsingdi district who were outing on boat after Eid-ul-Azha defying the ongoing lockdown.

They were arrested from Seikh Hasina bridge area of Nagriakandi around 9 pm on Saturday.

The detained are the residents of different areas of Sadar upazila in the district.

Executive magistrate of mobile court Rois Al Rezuan said during conducting mobile court in order to implement strict lockdown, the youths were seen rejoicing on a boat in Meghna river.

Later, the boat was seized, and three machetes, iron rods and plastic pipes were also recovered from the boat.

The youths including the boatman were detained for questioning and legal action would be taken against them.

BHB/ALM

