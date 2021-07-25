Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh joins Import Goods Fair-2021 in Seoul

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 10:34 AM  Count : 129
Observer Online Desk

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul has participated in the 18th Import Goods Fair (IGF) held at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Seoul.

Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) organizes the fair annually to showcase the new products imported from the partner countries, reports UNB.

This year, Embassies from 40 countries joined the fair along with 22 companies from different countries. The fair ended on July 24.

Chairman of KOIMA Mr Hong Kwang-hee, and Director General of Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) Young-tae Choi inaugurated the IGF 2021 on 22 July in presence of the Ambassadors and representatives from the Embassies of the participating countries.

After the inauguration, Ambassador Abida Islam invited the Chairman of KOIMA, Director General of MOTIE, and other Ambassadors to the Bangladesh stall and presented them with traditional handicrafts. 

During the fair, export items from Bangladesh, received with the complements of the Export Promotion Bureau, were displayed which includes RMG products, jute and leather products, ceramic items, and handicrafts like brass items and traditional dolls. 

Korean businessmen showed their keen interest in the leather items and ceramic products of Bangladesh.

Organic food items from Fargo like mixed nuts, honey, moringa tea, and ghee (clarified butter) also attracted the dignitaries and visitors. Due to social distancing, the audience was comparatively less this year but around 100 visitors visited the Bangladesh stall during this three-day event.

The Bangladesh Embassy continues to play a positive role in attracting Korean traders and buyers to Bangladeshi products by participating in this Fair which is playing a positive role in further strengthening bilateral trade and commercial relations between the two countries.

However, the participation of small and medium-size enterprises of Bangladesh in this fair in the future is expected to play a more effective role in furthering the bilateral trade relations between Bangladesh and Korea.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSEX hits record high
Tarique Amin joins DSE as managing director
Number of millionaires rises in country despite pandemic
Banks reopen, transaction to continue till 1:30pm
Bangladesh joins Import Goods Fair-2021 in Seoul
Top 4 smartphones in Bangladesh with big storage, powerful batteries
Easy mobile recharge through Nagad
Banks to open from Sunday for limited hours


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft