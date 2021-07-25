Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Afghanistan imposes curfew as Taliban militants advance

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 10:31 AM  Count : 255
Observer Online Desk

Afghanistan imposes curfew as Taliban militants advance

Afghanistan imposes curfew as Taliban militants advance


The Afghan government imposed a curfew across almost all of the country on Saturday in an attempt to stop the Taliban from invading cities, BBC News reports.

Aside from the capital Kabul and two other provinces, no movement will be allowed between 22:00 and 04:00.

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has escalated over the past two months as international troops withdraw from the country.

The militant group is estimated to have captured up to half of all territory.

It has moved swiftly in the wake of the US withdrawal, retaking border crossings and other territories in rural areas.

The Taliban, a fundamentalist Islamist militia who were pushed out of power by the US invasion nearly 20 years ago, has also seized key roads as it seeks to cut off supply routes.

Its fighters have been closing in on a number of major cities, but have not yet been able to capture one.

"To curb violence and limit the Taliban movements a night curfew has been imposed in 31 provinces," the interior ministry said in a statement, adding that Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar were exempt.

As the Taliban continues to advance, fierce clashes have taken place this week on the outskirts of the city of Kandahar.

In response, the US launched airstrikes against militant positions in the area on Thursday. But with US operations in Afghanistan officially due to end on 31 August, there are concerns about the months ahead.

US-led forces ousted the Taliban from power in Afghanistan in October 2001. The group had been harbouring Osama Bin Laden and other al-Qaeda figures linked to the 11 September attacks on the US.

President Biden has said the American pull-out is justified as US forces have made sure Afghanistan cannot again become a base for foreign jihadists to plot against the West.

Earlier this month, American troops quietly departed from Bagram airfield, a sprawling base that was the centre of US operations in Afghanistan and once held tens of thousands of troops.

Some US intelligence analysts fear the Taliban could seize control of the country within six months, according to an assessment distributed to officials in June.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing
6 Cameroon soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack
Global Covid cases near 194 million
Afghanistan imposes curfew as Taliban militants advance
UN adopts 1st resolution on vision, aims to help 1 billion
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft