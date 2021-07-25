Video
Sunday, 25 July, 2021
Top 4 smartphones in Bangladesh with big storage, powerful batteries

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 9:34 AM  Count : 99
Observer Online Desk

Most people now need to use more apps than ever before; as more apps mean morestorage space, the companies are making phones with bigger storage.

Samsung A72, vivo V21, Huawei nova 8 SE, and Oppo Reno5 are the top phones now available in the Bangladesh markets with big storage and powerfulbatteries, reports UNB.

Samsung A72

A72 has a 5,000 mAh battery and 25W super-fast charging; features a 6GM RAM and 256GB ROM. It has one front and four rear cameras. The rear camera comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology. The camera can capture a 4K video. The phone's price in Bangladesh is Tk45,999.

Vivo V21

One of the most attractive features of V21 is the OIS-equipped front camera. The phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. However, it is capable of taking 3GB from its ROM and using that as RAM, which makes it an 11GB RAM-powered phone.

The 4,000mAh battery-equipped phone also has 33W fast charging technology, ensuring long-lasting performance. The 44MP OIS front camera is accompanied by three rear cameras on the back. V21 retails for Tk32,990.

Huawei nova 8 SE

The phone features an 8GM RAM and 128GB ROM. Despite its impressive fast charging capabilities, it comes with a smaller battery of 3,800mAh. But it can charge very fast with its 66W fast charging support. The phone has one on the front and four cameras on the back. The main rear camera is 64MP and the front camera is 16MP. Nova 8 SE is priced at Tk33,000.

Oppo Reno5

With a 4,220mAh battery, Reno5 is capable of 50W fast charging. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Its front camera is 44MP, and the four-camera set up on the back features a 64MP main camera. The retail price of Reno5 is Tk32,990.

TF

