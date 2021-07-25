BD gets 250 portable ventilators from expats in US

Bangladesh on Saturday received 250 ventilators sent by four expatriate Bangladeshis and Indian doctors from the United States, which will be of much help for treating Covid-19 patients.

Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician of the Prime Minister, received the ventilators at the Hazrat Hazrat Shahjalal

International Airport at around 8:30pm along other senior officials of the country.

Prof Abdullah said that some expatriate Bangladeshi and Indian doctors have arranged 1,000 ventilators for India and Bangladesh. From the 1,000 ventilators, 250 sets were transported free of cost by Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"Each of these ventilators normally cost around $16,000. Thanks to the expatriate Bangladeshi and Indian doctors, we are getting them for free," said Dr Abdullah.

"These ventilators can be used in the rural areas to treat Covid-19 patents. These will be of great help considering the current Covid-19 situation in the country," he also said.