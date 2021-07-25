Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD gets 250 portable ventilators from expats in US

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Saturday received 250 ventilators sent by four expatriate Bangladeshis and Indian doctors from the United States, which will be of much help for treating Covid-19 patients.
Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician of the Prime Minister, received the ventilators at the Hazrat Hazrat Shahjalal
International Airport at around 8:30pm along other senior officials of the country.
Prof Abdullah said that some expatriate Bangladeshi and Indian doctors have arranged 1,000 ventilators for India and Bangladesh. From the 1,000 ventilators, 250 sets were transported free of cost by Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
"Each of these ventilators normally cost around $16,000. Thanks to the expatriate Bangladeshi and Indian doctors, we are getting them for free," said Dr Abdullah.
"These ventilators can be used in the rural areas to treat Covid-19 patents. These will be of great help considering the current Covid-19 situation in the country," he also said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD gets 250 portable ventilators from expats in US
Over 6 lakh cattle sacrificed in capital during Eid-ul-Azha
Water-related hazards top list of 10 disasters: WMO
Philippines approves commercial production of Golden Rice
Syndicate robs rawhide traders of fair price
HC, lower courts to function in limited scale till Aug 5
BD receives 245,200 AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from Japan
AL to observe Month of Mourning on limited scale


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft