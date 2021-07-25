Video
Over 6 lakh cattle sacrificed in capital during Eid-ul-Azha

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Staff Correspondent

More than six lakh cattle were sacrificed around the capital, according to the Dhaka North and South City Corporations.
Both of the corporations have removed 32,251.39 metric tons of sacrificial animal waste form the capital in the three-day of Eid-ul-Azha.
City dwellers have also expressed satisfaction with the waste management programmes of the two city corporations. However, people in some part of the city have suffered due to the spread of waste in some parts of the city in the rain.
According to the two city corporations, on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha a total of 24,000 tonnes of animal waste had been removed from       Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) corporation areas.  
Of which 12,000 tonnes of waste was removed from DNCC and 12,000 tonnes from DSCC on Wednesday. The number of dead cows and the sacrificial animals discarded hide has increased this year compared to the other years.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam and DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh have held separate press conferences on Thursday after the first day of Eid-ul-Azha.
At a press conference at DNCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "More than three lakh animals have been sacrificed in different areas of DNCC. Of these, only 4,141 animals were sacrificed in 282 designated places."
"Public awareness should be increased and timely and necessary laws should be formulated and implemented to ensure animal sacrifice in designated places," DNCC Mayor said and added, "In future, animal will have to be sacrificed at the designated places."
DSCC Mayor Sheikh Taposh said, "The reality is that, after removing the waste form the DSCC area the people throws the waste in the open space again. So even after hundred percent removal of waste, waste can be seen again in some places."
 "Please collect the bag that we have provided and fill that bag and hand over your animal waste to our waste collectors. Don't throw rubbish in the open space," he added.
Sheikh Taposh said "Seasonal leather traders are dumping leather in many open places" and added "Seasonal leather traders could not sell and left the animal hide in different open places and in the drain."
The mayor of the south also said, "I have repeatedly stated that there is no way to stop the flow of drains. In future DSCC will take strict action against them who throw waste into the drain."
He called upon the entire city dwellers to cooperate in the future in the cleaning programme so that we can make a clean and clear city for us and our future generation.
According to the DSCC makeshift cattle market leaseholders, about 3.5 lakh sacrificial animals were sold from the 9 makeshift and one permanent cattle markets.
City dwellers have expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness of the city. Ikramul Haque, a resident of Lalbagh, said "This year the DSCC has removed sacrificial animal waste in a much better way than other years. However, due to the rain, the dirt has spread. That is why there is some problem in moving on the road," he added.


