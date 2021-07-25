Video
Home Front Page

HC, lower courts to function in limited scale till Aug 5

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298
Staff Correspondent

The Judicial functions of the High Court and lower courts will run on a limited scale till August 5 during the ongoing strict lockdown imposed by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief Justice took the decision after holding a virtual full court meeting on Friday with the participation of judges of the Appellate and High Court Division of the Supreme Court.
The full court meeting decided that three separate single HC benches will hear and dispose of writ and civil petitions, criminal petitions and company and admiralty-related matters and will pass interim orders during this period.
The meeting also decided unanimously that all the officers and employees of the Supreme Court should be vaccinated by July 31.
Further decisions in this
regard will be taken at the next full court meeting after August 5, the official said.
Following the full court decision, the Chief Justice on Saturday reconstituted three single HC benches. Those are: Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice JBM Hassan, and Justice KM Kamrul Kader.
The HC benches will run judicial functions every working day from July 25 to August 5 using information technology.
Meanwhile, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued separate notifications in this regard.
Besides, the Chief Justice also assigned Justice Obaidul Hassan, a judge of the Appellate Division, to virtually hold hearings and dispose of urgent cases as the apex court vacation judge till July 31.
In another notice, Registrar General Md Ali Akbar said that all District and Session's Judge Court and Metropolitan Session's Judge Court could hear and disposed of the urgent prayer virtually if needed.
Due to the Constitutional obligation, all Chief Judicial and Metropolitan Magistrate's Court would assign one or more magistrate to hear urgent matters with a physical presence in the court following health guidelines.  
Earlier, on June 30, the Chief Justice suspended all the functions of the lower courts and tribunals across the country.
Since the closure, the Appellate Division and High Court Division had been operating judicial functions through virtually.


