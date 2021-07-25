AL to observe Month of Mourning on limited scale

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) has decided to observe the month-long programmes commemorating the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day on August 15 on a limited scale by maintaining health guidelines.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today announced the programmes at a press conference at his official residence here.

He said August, the month of mourning which witnessed the most tragic and sorrowful incident in the history of Bangalee nation, is knocking on the door.

Every year a massive programme is drawn up usually from the centre to grassroots on the occasion, Quader said.

But this time, he said, at the directives of Prime Minister and party President Sheikh Hasina, a decision has been taken to observe the programmes on a limited scale with strictly following health protocols in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The programmes:

On August 5, marking the birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu, floral wreaths will be placed at his portrait on the premises of Abahani Club at Dhanmondi at 8.30am. Later, wreaths will be laid at his grave at Banani Graveyard at 9.15 am.

To observe the birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wreaths will be placed at her grave at Banani Graveyard at 9am on August 8.

On August 15, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and the National Mourning Day, AL leaders and workers will pay glowing tributes to the great leader by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 here at 8.30 am.

Homage will also be paid to other August 15 martyrs by laying wreaths at their graves at Banani Graveyard at 9.15am on that day.

An AL delegation will pay tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11am on the day.

Special doa and prayers will be arranged at all mosques, temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worships across the country to observe the National Mourning Day.

On August 16, a discussion will be arranged on the occasion of the National Mourning Day at 3.30pm.

On August 17, Dhaka city north and south units of AL will organise a discussion commemorating the countrywide series bomb attacks that took place on that day in 2005.

Tributes will be paid to the martyrs of the August 21, 2004 gruesome grenade attack on an AL rally by placing wreaths in front AL central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue here at 9am. An indoor discussion will be arranged at 3.30pm on that day.

On August 27, marking the death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, homage will be paid to his grave on the premises of Dhaka University Central Mosque at 9am.

Quader said the party president has instructed all organizational units from centre to grassroots to observe the programmes on a limited scale by maintaining health guidelines properly.

The AL general secretary urged all to observe the programmes with due respect keeping the matter of high infection rate of Covid-19 in the mind. -BSS













