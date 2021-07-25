Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fear over relaxed lockdown consequences looms

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 305
HM Imam Hasan

Whether the covid-19 upsurge would be tackled or not, needs to be observed, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) as government had relaxed restrictions after two week strict lockdown before re-enforcing post-Eid stricter lockdown.  
In the last seven days of relaxed lockdown, the country had witnessed on an average 200 deaths per day. The number of patients died on April 18, 19, 20, 21, 22,23 and 24 were 225, 231, 200, 173, 187,  166 and 195 respectively.
According to the DGHS, there are 1,412 vacancies out of 3,755 beds in 16 government hospitals in Dhaka while 2,072 vacancies in 5,717 beds including private hospitals.
The Kurmitola General Hospital, filled with patients it's all 285 general beds is giving service to 44 extra patients. Dhaka Medical College Hospital has 68 beds vacant out of 705 general beds. Number of empty beds in DMCH is declining.
Referring to the availability of ICU as a 'golden deer', the authorities of public and private hospitals said that there was no ICU and there was a crisis in general beds. If this situation continues, the hospitals will not be able to tackle the situation.
Iqbal Arslan, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 said, "The situation will be dire. The fear is that the consequence of this relaxed lockdown will be    seen next week or next two weeks. If the infection continues to grow this way, it cannot be handled."
"However, the main problem of this time is that the infection has spread to the villages as well where medical care is inadequate. No ICU or nasal cannula is seen anywhere," he said.
"When oxygen saturation is very low, there is nothing left to do," said Prof Arslan.
Brig General Nazmul Haque, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) said, "There is a crisis in general beds. ICU bed is like a 'Golden Deer'. The ICU is not being emptied unless someone recovers or faces death."
'Due to lack of beds, the beds in the gynecology and surgery departments are being used in the corona unit. This situation is not good. If it continues the crisis will be out of control," said Nazmul Haque.
Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of the DGHS, said, "We still don't understand whether we can handle the situation or not. The situation needs to be monitored. But the management of the government is good enough, and the people also need to be reassured."
Prof Khurshid Alam said, "Previous restrictions did not work very well within the country except border areas.  However, the infection has decreased in the border districts and the effect of the lockdown will be felt after a few days.
Asked about the oxygen supply amid infection hike, he said, "The demand for oxygen at normal time is around 70 to 90 tonnes, but now it has gone up to 200 tonnes. However, the country has a supply of oxygen of its own and is also importing from India."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD gets 250 portable ventilators from expats in US
Over 6 lakh cattle sacrificed in capital during Eid-ul-Azha
Water-related hazards top list of 10 disasters: WMO
Philippines approves commercial production of Golden Rice
Syndicate robs rawhide traders of fair price
HC, lower courts to function in limited scale till Aug 5
BD receives 245,200 AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from Japan
AL to observe Month of Mourning on limited scale


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft