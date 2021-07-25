Fear over relaxed lockdown consequences looms

Whether the covid-19 upsurge would be tackled or not, needs to be observed, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) as government had relaxed restrictions after two week strict lockdown before re-enforcing post-Eid stricter lockdown.

In the last seven days of relaxed lockdown, the country had witnessed on an average 200 deaths per day. The number of patients died on April 18, 19, 20, 21, 22,23 and 24 were 225, 231, 200, 173, 187, 166 and 195 respectively.

According to the DGHS, there are 1,412 vacancies out of 3,755 beds in 16 government hospitals in Dhaka while 2,072 vacancies in 5,717 beds including private hospitals.

The Kurmitola General Hospital, filled with patients it's all 285 general beds is giving service to 44 extra patients. Dhaka Medical College Hospital has 68 beds vacant out of 705 general beds. Number of empty beds in DMCH is declining.

Referring to the availability of ICU as a 'golden deer', the authorities of public and private hospitals said that there was no ICU and there was a crisis in general beds. If this situation continues, the hospitals will not be able to tackle the situation.

Iqbal Arslan, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 said, "The situation will be dire. The fear is that the consequence of this relaxed lockdown will be seen next week or next two weeks. If the infection continues to grow this way, it cannot be handled."

"However, the main problem of this time is that the infection has spread to the villages as well where medical care is inadequate. No ICU or nasal cannula is seen anywhere," he said.

"When oxygen saturation is very low, there is nothing left to do," said Prof Arslan.

Brig General Nazmul Haque, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) said, "There is a crisis in general beds. ICU bed is like a 'Golden Deer'. The ICU is not being emptied unless someone recovers or faces death."

'Due to lack of beds, the beds in the gynecology and surgery departments are being used in the corona unit. This situation is not good. If it continues the crisis will be out of control," said Nazmul Haque.

Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of the DGHS, said, "We still don't understand whether we can handle the situation or not. The situation needs to be monitored. But the management of the government is good enough, and the people also need to be reassured."

Prof Khurshid Alam said, "Previous restrictions did not work very well within the country except border areas. However, the infection has decreased in the border districts and the effect of the lockdown will be felt after a few days.

Asked about the oxygen supply amid infection hike, he said, "The demand for oxygen at normal time is around 70 to 90 tonnes, but now it has gone up to 200 tonnes. However, the country has a supply of oxygen of its own and is also importing from India."







