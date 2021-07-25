Video
Sunday, 25 July, 2021
Front Page

Govt to get 21cr vaccines, says Health Minister

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 338
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said that the government has made an arrangement of 21 crore doses of vaccine to combat the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.
In a virtual programme arranged by Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA) the minister said, "We have made an arrangement of 21 crore vaccines. These vaccines will come to the country in phases till next year. Now we have made agreement of 3 crore Chinese vaccines, 7 crore COVAX vaccines, one crore Russian vaccines, 3 crore AstraZeneca vaccines and 7 crore Johnson vaccines. If we get these vaccines then 80 percent of the people can be vaccinated."
Mentioning that about 90 percent of the patients who come to hospitals are non-vaccinated and suffering ultimate infection, he said, "Besides healthcare, we have to look for vaccines. We got vaccines earlier than the neighboring countries. We signed a contract with Serum Institute of India for 3 crore doses of vaccines. From there we got only 70 lakh doses of vaccines. We received 30 lakh doses of vaccines as gift. In total, we got one crore doses of vaccines so far. The contract was signed for 3 crore doses of vaccine but we are yet to get the remaining. We have contacted other sources and we have been
successful,"
If we can seriously vaccinate the elderly people in the village, bring them to the vaccination center, then our number of patients and deaths will decrease, he said.


