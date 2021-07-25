

A woman wails after her relative died of Covid-19 at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday. Inset, a patient under oxygen support is brought to the hospital for treatment on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 9,723 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.69 per cent of recovery rate, taking the total number of recovery to 988,339, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 32.55 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 13.55 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.65 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 627 labs across the country tested 20,827

samples.

On Saturday, of the total deceased, the highest 68 deaths were reported in

C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.16 million lives and infected over 194 million people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 176 million people have recovered from the disease, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

However, the coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.















The country witnessed 195 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death toll crossed the 19,000-mark and now stands at 19,046. Some 6,780 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,153,344.Besides, 9,723 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.69 per cent of recovery rate, taking the total number of recovery to 988,339, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged positivity rate of 32.55 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 13.55 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.65 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 627 labs across the country tested 20,827samples.On Saturday, of the total deceased, the highest 68 deaths were reported inDhaka division followed by 41 in Khulna, 36 in Chattogram, 18 in Rajshahi, 16 in Rangpur, 10 in Mymensingh, five in Barishal and one in Sylhet division.However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.16 million lives and infected over 194 million people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.More than 176 million people have recovered from the disease, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.However, the coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.