Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:10 PM
Home Miscellaneous

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated amid eased lockdown

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent


Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across the country on July 21. The Islamic world observed yet another major Islamic holiday in the shadow of the pandemic and amid growing concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. The festival here was celebrated following strict health rules.
Eid-ul-Azha, or the 'Feast of Sacrifice,' is typically marked by congregational prayers, large social gatherings and, for many, slaughtering of livestock and giving meat to the needy.
"To celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, the government has relaxed all the Covid-19 restrictions from July 14 midnight to July 23 early morning," said the notification, adding: "But, in all situations people must stay alert, use facemasks and strictly follow health instructions."
The festival is also known as Bakri Eid or Qurbani Eid. Bakri Eid concludes the annual Hajj made by Muslim pilgrimages.
The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated after ten days of the moon sighting. And this year for the month of Zul Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar,
This year, the holiday - which starts on Tuesday - comes as many countries battle the Delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or issue appeals for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols.
The pandemic has already taken a toll for the second year on a sacred mainstay of Islam, the Hajj pilgrimage, whose last days coincide with Eid-ul-Azha. Once drawing some 2.5 million Muslims from across the globe to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, the Islamic pilgrimage has been dramatically scaled back due to the virus.



