Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:10 PM
The Environment Minister off to London for COP-26  meet

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin left Dhaka on Saturday (July 24) for London at the invitation of COP-26 President Alok Sharma to attend the "UN Climate Change Conference, UK 2021: The July Ministerial" to be held in London.
The Environment Minister is leading a three-member Bangladesh delegation.  The other members of the delegation are Md Mostafa Kamal, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Md Ashraf Uddin, Director General, Department of Environment.
During the visit, he will attend the ministerial-level "The July Ministerial" to be held in London on July 25 and 26 under the chairmanship of Alok Sharma, President of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in the United Kingdom in November.


