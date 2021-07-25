

Holidaymakers trekking back to city

According to our correspondents, ferries on Paturia-Daulatdia and Shimulia-Katthal Bari routes were transporting returning holidaymakers on 'humanitarian grounds' amid the strict lockdown.

While visiting Daulatdia Ferry Terminal around 8:30am on Saturday it was found that vehicles except buses were being allowed to board the ferry.

Most people were coming to the entry points of the capital on motorcycles and CNG-run auto-rickshaws and going to their desired destinations in the city on foot or by rickshaws.

Md Zillur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Aricha regional office, said ferries have been kept ready for transporting vehicles providing emergency services, patients and dead bodies.

