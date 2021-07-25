Video
Sunday, 25 July, 2021
Holidaymakers trekking back to city

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Staff Correspondent

Holidaymakers trekking back to city

Holidaymakers trekking back to city

Returning holidaymakers, who went to their village homes before Eid, were continuing to return to the capital availing all means of transportation except passenger buses, which remain off the roads, on the second day of the 14-day post-Eid strict lockdown.
According to our correspondents, ferries on Paturia-Daulatdia and Shimulia-Katthal Bari routes were transporting returning holidaymakers on 'humanitarian grounds' amid the strict lockdown.
While visiting Daulatdia Ferry Terminal around 8:30am on Saturday it was found that vehicles except buses were being allowed to board the ferry.
Most people were coming to the entry points of the capital on motorcycles and CNG-run auto-rickshaws and going to their desired destinations in the city on foot or by rickshaws.
Md Zillur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Aricha regional office, said ferries have been kept ready for transporting vehicles providing emergency services, patients and dead bodies.
"Taking the advantage, some passengers and light vehicles are boarding the ferries and they are being transported on humanitarian grounds," he added.



