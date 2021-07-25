Mother, daughter found dead, father, eldest daughter held for questioning

Police on Saturday morning recovered the bodies of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter from a house in old Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area.

The dead have been identified as Phulbashi Chandra Das, 34, and her daughter Sumi Chandra Das, 12.

A preliminary investigation suggests they have been strangled to death, police said.

Phulbashi's husband Mukundra Chandra Das, 36, and her elder daughter Jhuma Rani Das, 14, have been detained for questioning over the incident.

Informed by locals, police recovered the bodies from a house in Nayagaon's Goli No. 3, Kamrangirchar Police Inspector (Investigation) Mostafa Anwar said.

"The victims have cut marks on their necks." Mukunda, a vegetable trader, also works as a rickshaw puller. He has been living in a rented room of a tin-roofed house with his family.

He is believed to have killed his younger daughter Sumi by wrapping polythene around her face, police said, citing the victim's elder sister Jhuma.

Police are interrogating both Mukunda and Jhuma to unravel the motive behind the incident.

Mostafizur Rahman Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kamrangirchar Police Station said Mohandra Chandra, the husband of Phulbashi Chandra Das sometimes sells fish and sometimes works as a day labourer.

A rope was found at the crime scene, the OC said. The bodies of the two were found with scars on their necks. It is not possible to say now whether it is murder or suicide. Initially, it was known that the family was in financial crisis. There was also a family quarrel over this, according to police.













