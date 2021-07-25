Video
Fakir Alamgir laid to rest

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Staff Correspondent

Legendary pop and folk singer Fakir Alamgir was laid to eternal rest at Taltola Graveyard in the city's Khilgaon area on Saturday after his last namaz-e-janaza.
The first namaz-e-janaza of the prominent Gono Sangeet (songs of masses) singer was held at 11:00am at Pallima Sangsad premises in Khilgaon. There, he was given guard of honour as he was a valiant freedom fighter.
Later, his body was taken to Central Shaheed Minar for the people from all walks of life to pay their last respect.  
According to Mashuk Alamgir Rajib, son of Fakir Alamgir, the music legend was buried maintaining the health rules after second namaz-e-janaza at Khilgaon Matir Mosque in the capital after the Zohr prayers.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Fakir Alamgir, veteran artist of the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, also an Ekushey Padak winner singer.
Remembering his contribution to the country's music arena, particularly in making Gono Sangeet popular, the President and the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Fakir Alamgir breathed his last at United Hospital in the capital around 11:00pm on Friday due to the Covid-19 complications at the age of 71.
Alamgir, who was fully vaccinated against the disease, was diagnosed with the respiratory illness on July 14 this year. He was hospitalised the next day due to serious breathing problem.
Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of freedom fighter and legendary Gono Sangeet singer Fakir Alamgir.
Wreaths cover the grave of Fakir Alamgir at Khilgaon after the mass song legend was laid to eternal rest there on Saturday. photo : Observer

The ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader along with other members of the cabinet and Dhaka University Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of noted singer Fakir Alamgir.
Fakir Alamgir was born in 1950. During the Liberation War in 1971, he emerged as a singer of Gono Sangeet, inspiring the masses.
After the independence of the country, Alamgir played a pivotal role in the development of Bangla music alongside Azam Khan, Lucky Akand, Ferdous Wahid, Pilu Momtaz and others.
He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1999. He started his music career in 1966. He played his role as a singer during the 1969 mass uprising in the then East Pakistan. He worked with Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.
In his illustrious career, several of his songs including "O Sokhina", "Shantahar", "Nelson Mandela", "Naam Tar Chhilo John Henry", "Banglar Comrade Bondhu" became popular, and achieved monumental success.
Fakir Alamgir founded the cultural organisation Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi in 1976. He also served as the president of Gono Sangeet Shamanya Parishad.


