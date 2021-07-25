Video
Home Back Page

Restrictions clamped to protect lives, says Quader

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said though the working class people face hardship in lockdown, the government has to take the tough decision of imposing strict restrictions in people's interest to protect their lives.  
"A dangerous situation may crop up if the infection rate continues to rise unrestrainedly due to our indifference and negligence. So, Sheikh Hasina's government took the tough decision of imposing strict restrictions to safeguard people's lives," he told a press conference at his residence here.
Quader, also Awami League general secretary, urged all concerned to execute the government imposed restrictions in a proper manner to strengthen the restraining measures against the high infection rate of coronavirus (Covid-19).    -BSS


