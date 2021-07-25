Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

90.93 lakh animals sacrificed: A fall by 4pc from last year

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 297
Staff Correspondent

This year, a total of 90,93,242 animals were sacrificed across the country which is 3,56, 981 less than previous Eid-ul Azha. In last Eid-ul Azha, a total of 94,50,263 animals were sacrificed in the country, said a release of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.
According to the ministry statement disclosed on Saturday, among the slaughtered animals, total 40,53,679 were cows and buffaloes while rests 50,38,848 were goats and sheep, and 715 were other animals including camels.
The number of sacrificing cattle during the Eid declined by around four percent due to impact of ongoing Covid 19 pandemic and worst financial condition of the people.
A Fisheries and Livestock Ministry release said that to reduce the risk of further spread of novel coronavirus infections in the country the government initiated an online service to facilitate a safe environment for sacrificial animal trade.
This year, the digital cattle market has yielded a huge Tk 2,735 crore by selling 3,87,579 animals - almost five times higher when compared to last year's sales on the platform. Some 86,874 cattle worth Tk 596 crore were sold online in 2020.
Along with the 'Digital Haat', some other online e-commerce platforms have also sold sacrificial animals lessening the sufferings and bringing the service to the doorsteps of people. As a result, a huge number of people could avert unnecessary gatherings in the cattle haats.
The ministry has been planning to further increase the range of online cattle trade in the upcoming years, the press release said.
Welcoming people for buying cattle through online platforms, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Rownak Mahmud thanked all parties concerned as well as livestock officials for the overall management of the service.
They also thanked local government authorities, local administration, law enforcement agencies, livestock farms, entrepreneurs, dairy associations and all government and non-government authorities and organisations involved in successful celebration of the holy festival.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Holidaymakers trekking back to city
Mother, daughter found dead, father, eldest daughter held for questioning
Family members of frontline workers, aged 18 to be vaccinated
Fakir Alamgir laid to rest
Restrictions clamped to protect lives, says Quader
90.93 lakh animals sacrificed: A fall by 4pc from last year
Post-Eid lockdown: Law enforcers alert on roads
Errant ferry master held  


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft