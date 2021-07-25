90.93 lakh animals sacrificed: A fall by 4pc from last year

This year, a total of 90,93,242 animals were sacrificed across the country which is 3,56, 981 less than previous Eid-ul Azha. In last Eid-ul Azha, a total of 94,50,263 animals were sacrificed in the country, said a release of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

According to the ministry statement disclosed on Saturday, among the slaughtered animals, total 40,53,679 were cows and buffaloes while rests 50,38,848 were goats and sheep, and 715 were other animals including camels.

The number of sacrificing cattle during the Eid declined by around four percent due to impact of ongoing Covid 19 pandemic and worst financial condition of the people.

A Fisheries and Livestock Ministry release said that to reduce the risk of further spread of novel coronavirus infections in the country the government initiated an online service to facilitate a safe environment for sacrificial animal trade.

This year, the digital cattle market has yielded a huge Tk 2,735 crore by selling 3,87,579 animals - almost five times higher when compared to last year's sales on the platform. Some 86,874 cattle worth Tk 596 crore were sold online in 2020.

Along with the 'Digital Haat', some other online e-commerce platforms have also sold sacrificial animals lessening the sufferings and bringing the service to the doorsteps of people. As a result, a huge number of people could avert unnecessary gatherings in the cattle haats.

The ministry has been planning to further increase the range of online cattle trade in the upcoming years, the press release said.

Welcoming people for buying cattle through online platforms, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Rownak Mahmud thanked all parties concerned as well as livestock officials for the overall management of the service.

They also thanked local government authorities, local administration, law enforcement agencies, livestock farms, entrepreneurs, dairy associations and all government and non-government authorities and organisations involved in successful celebration of the holy festival.









