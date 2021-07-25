Video
Post-Eid lockdown: Law enforcers alert on roads

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 305
Staff Correspondent

Though the second day of the post-Eid  lock down in the capital saw a little   increase of traffic, travellers were frequently stopped in several check-posts by police as part of government's 'strictest' efforts to curb the pandemic.
Visiting different parts of the city, this correspondent found many rickshaws including some private cars plying on the roads with law enforcing agencies' members checking them and letting them go after getting satisfactory answers.
While some were allowed to continue on their travels, others were turned away for failing to provide a valid reason for going out. Battery-run auto-rickshaws seized by traffic police in several areas were sent to the dumping ground.
Traffic Sergeant Ali Ahmed said, "These types of vehicles are banned so we sent them to be dumped."
However, police did not detain or fine people those who had to go out because of emergencies.
Hundreds of people were seen crossing the Aminbazar Bridge and entering Dhaka on foot in the morning. Almost everyone was stopped and questioned by the police.
Mehbub Hossain, an employee of a private company, said, "I got off from a motorcycle at Aminbazar in Savar. Then I crossed the bridge on foot."
The kitchen markets in the capital were open like a normal day. But, the number of customers was relatively low.
Although, the shops on the main road were shut, those in neighborhoods and alleys were opened evading police eyes.
Presence of pedestrians, cars and rickshaws were relatively more in the alleys of Old Dhaka than the first day of post-Eid lockdown with restaurants and ready food shops remaining opened.
The roads in Malibagh, Rampura, Khilgaon, Paltan,  Kakrail and were almost deserted amid movement of a few rickshaws and three-wheel helter-skelter.
The road leading from Kakrail  to Ramna Park was virtually empty in the morning.


