Errant ferry master held  

Madaripur, July 24: Police on Saturday morning detained Abdur Rahman, In-Charge of Shahjalal ferry, over the collision of the ferry with a pillar of the under-construction Padma Bridge.

Abdur Rahman is the Master Officer of the Banglabazar-Shimulia route roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) ferry Shahjalal that collided with a pillar of the under-construction Padma bridge on Friday.

Shibchar police station Officer-in-Charge Miraz Hossain told the daily Observer that Abdur Rahman was detained from Banglabazar river port and brought for interrogation.

Earlier on Friday morning, Shahjalal, a Ro-Ro ferry that operates on the Shimulia-Banglabazar (Madaripur) route, crashed into the pillar near the Mawa area of Munshiganj at around 9:00am, causing injury to 20 people.

Following the incident, Bridge Division Executive Engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader filed a general diary (GD) with Shibchar Police Station, asking investigation on fitness of the vessel as well as efficiency of the ferry master.

Meanwhile, BIWTA Master Officer Abdur Rahman was suspended for failing to operate properly.

The OC further said, "Abdur Rahman has been kept in police custody for preliminary interrogation. We have visited the scene."

Following the mishap, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority formed a four-member probe committee headed by Director (commercial) SM Ashiquzzaman.

The committee includes BIWTA Director M Shahjahan and Assistant General Managers Ahmed Ali and Rubeluzzaman.













