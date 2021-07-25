Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Padma Bridge Pillar Damage

Errant ferry master held  

Probe panel formed

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 381
Our Correspondent

Madaripur, July 24: Police on Saturday morning detained Abdur Rahman, In-Charge of Shahjalal ferry, over the collision of the ferry with a pillar of the under-construction Padma Bridge.
Abdur Rahman is the Master Officer of the Banglabazar-Shimulia route roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) ferry Shahjalal that collided with a pillar of the under-construction Padma bridge on Friday.
Shibchar police station Officer-in-Charge Miraz Hossain told the daily Observer that Abdur Rahman was detained from Banglabazar river port and brought for interrogation.
Earlier on Friday morning, Shahjalal, a Ro-Ro ferry that operates on the Shimulia-Banglabazar (Madaripur) route, crashed into the pillar near the Mawa area of Munshiganj at around 9:00am, causing injury to 20 people.
Following the incident, Bridge Division Executive Engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader filed a general diary (GD) with Shibchar Police Station, asking investigation on fitness of the vessel as well as efficiency of the ferry master.
Meanwhile, BIWTA Master Officer Abdur Rahman was suspended for failing to operate properly.
The OC further said, "Abdur Rahman has been kept in police custody for preliminary interrogation. We have visited the scene."
Following the mishap, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority formed a four-member probe committee headed by Director (commercial) SM Ashiquzzaman.
The committee includes BIWTA Director M Shahjahan and Assistant General Managers Ahmed Ali and Rubeluzzaman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Holidaymakers trekking back to city
Mother, daughter found dead, father, eldest daughter held for questioning
Family members of frontline workers, aged 18 to be vaccinated
Fakir Alamgir laid to rest
Restrictions clamped to protect lives, says Quader
90.93 lakh animals sacrificed: A fall by 4pc from last year
Post-Eid lockdown: Law enforcers alert on roads
Errant ferry master held  


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft