Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:09 PM
S Korean TV network apologises for offensive Olympic broadcast

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SEOUL, JULY 24: A major South Korean broadcaster apologised Saturday for using offensive images and captions to describe participating countries during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday night.
Coronavirus restrictions meant a stripped back celebration with the traditional delegations of athletes masked and far smaller than usual, ranging from just a handful of people to a few dozen. MBC one of the largest national television networks used images of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster for Ukraine, a riot for Haiti and a promotional bitcoin poster for El Salvador when each nation entered the stadium.    -AFP


