India's two support staff members join Afghan team

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has been hiring the services of two Indians as its support staff members, it is learnt.

According to the sources in Kabul, India's renowned physio Prasanth Panchada has been working with the team as a head physio since last year and this year, Saurabh Walkar, a known Computer Analyst has signed with the ACB.

Both-Panchada and Walkar-have recently returned from Kabul, where they were with the team for two different camps for five weeks. Their next assignment for three ODIs' will be against Pakistan and the bilateral series between Afghanistan and Pakistan is likely to be hosted in Sri Lanka.

It will be a "home" series for the ACB. The ACB had a few rounds of discussions with the SLC and the ODI series is likely to be played in the first week of September. The Afghanistan board will also host a preparatory camp in the month of August.

The UAE has been the home ground for the Afghan team. Considering the forthcoming IPL matches and the World Cup in the UAE and Oman, the ACB had to look at the other venues for hosting the matches against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe was also considered to be their one of the options.

Lance Klussner is the head coach.








