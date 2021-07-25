

West Indies, Australia to resume ODI series after negative tests

All 152 people involved in the ongoing series returned negative Covid-19 tests on Friday, prompting the two boards to agree to the resumption.

"CWI is pleased to announce that the ODI series will resume on Saturday and conclude on Monday," the home board said in a statement.

Thursday's game at Kensington Oval was called off at the last minute, after the toss, when a non-playing member of the West Indies team tested positive for the virus.

The teams as well as officials, event and broadcast staff were sent into isolation at the tournament hotel.

The match will resume on Saturday, with Australia having won the toss and elected to bat at Kensington Oval.

"It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go ahead to resume play safely," said CWI President Ricky Skerritt.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly."

With the third and final ODI match now taking place on Monday, CWI will discuss with the Pakistan Cricket Board about potential adjustments to the T20I series which is due to start in Barbados on Tuesday.

There are also two Tests between West Indies and Pakistan set for Jamaica from August 12-16 and August 20-24. -AFP

















BRIDGETOWN, JULY 24: The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia which was suspended on Thursday because of a positive test for Covid-19, will resume on Saturday, Cricket West Indies announced.All 152 people involved in the ongoing series returned negative Covid-19 tests on Friday, prompting the two boards to agree to the resumption."CWI is pleased to announce that the ODI series will resume on Saturday and conclude on Monday," the home board said in a statement.Thursday's game at Kensington Oval was called off at the last minute, after the toss, when a non-playing member of the West Indies team tested positive for the virus.The teams as well as officials, event and broadcast staff were sent into isolation at the tournament hotel.The match will resume on Saturday, with Australia having won the toss and elected to bat at Kensington Oval."It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go ahead to resume play safely," said CWI President Ricky Skerritt."We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly."With the third and final ODI match now taking place on Monday, CWI will discuss with the Pakistan Cricket Board about potential adjustments to the T20I series which is due to start in Barbados on Tuesday.There are also two Tests between West Indies and Pakistan set for Jamaica from August 12-16 and August 20-24. -AFP