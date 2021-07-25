Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Indies, Australia to resume ODI series after negative tests

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 338

West Indies, Australia to resume ODI series after negative tests

West Indies, Australia to resume ODI series after negative tests

BRIDGETOWN, JULY 24: The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia which was suspended on Thursday because of a positive test for Covid-19, will resume on Saturday, Cricket West Indies announced.
All 152 people involved in the ongoing series returned negative Covid-19 tests on Friday, prompting the two boards to agree to the resumption.
"CWI is pleased to announce that the ODI series will resume on Saturday and conclude on Monday," the home board said in a statement.
Thursday's game at Kensington Oval was called off at the last minute, after the toss, when a non-playing member of the West Indies team tested positive for the virus.
The teams as well as officials, event and broadcast staff were sent into isolation at the tournament hotel.
The match will resume on Saturday, with Australia having won the toss and elected to bat at Kensington Oval.
"It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go ahead to resume play safely," said CWI President Ricky Skerritt.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly."
With the third and final ODI match now taking place on Monday, CWI will discuss with the Pakistan Cricket Board about potential adjustments to the T20I series which is due to start in Barbados on Tuesday.
There are also two Tests between West Indies and Pakistan set for Jamaica from August 12-16 and August 20-24.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carapaz trumps Pogacar in Olympic road race to win rare Ecuador gold
Japan's Uchimura out of Olympics after horizontal bar flop
China's Hou wins weightlifting gold, India celebrates rare silver
Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat
Chinese shooter Yang wins first gold of Tokyo Olympics
S Korean TV network apologises for offensive Olympic broadcast
India's two support staff members join Afghan team
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft