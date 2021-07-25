Video
Sunday, 25 July, 2021
AFC Asian Cup women\'s qualifiers

Women to play at a neutral venue, instead of Sylhet

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 327
Sports Reporter

AFC Asian Cup women's qualifiers
Women to play at a neutral venue, instead of Sylhet

Women to play at a neutral venue, instead of Sylhet

The Group-G matches of the AFC Asian Cup women's qualifying round was to be played in Sylhet from 13th to 25th of September this year. But the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) cancelled that venue as a result of increasing cases of virus infection and death.
Bangladesh, Jordan and Islamic Republic of Iran are the challengers of Group-G. Now after the new decision from the governing body of Asian football, matches of this group is to be played at a neutral venue.
Mahfuza Akter Kiron, a council member of International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and executive member of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) confirmed media that the governing body of Asian football informed Bangladesh about other participants' reluctance to play in Bangladesh in the pandemic.
She said, "Due to Coronavirus situation, Iran and Jordan didn't want to come in Bangladesh. That is why the qualifying matches are not to be played here."
Bangladesh women's team head coach Golam Robbani Choton too heard the news. He was like a little bit sad about the fact. But the coach was determined that his booters would do well in all the conditions. He said, "We were the host of this group round and the home venue advantage and local fans would be great for us. We came to know, all on a sudden, that this venue was cancelled and we are not going to host it. But my booters will try to give their best and do well anywhere."
The experienced coach is having faith in his disciples.






« PreviousNext »

