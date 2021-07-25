

Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today

Tigers outclassed Zimbabwe in the series starter by eight wickets followed by they conceded 23-run defeat. Beside the unavailability of key players like Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, who are not playing the T20i series for respective reasons, they had to play the 2nd T20i without Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman as they sustained injury during the opener of the series.

Liton and Mustafizur are possibly to make comeback today after getting medical clearance, and if it happens, Mahedi Hasan and Taskin Ahmed will be dropped from the playing eleven.

Naim Sheikh and Soumya Sarkar stood 102 runs' opening stand in the 1st match of the series, which aided guests to achieve 153-run target convincingly but both the openers showed the other side of the coin in the following match and Bangladesh were bowled out for 143 runs chasing 167 runs' target.

After unbeaten 96 runs' innings in the 3rd ODI, Shakib Al Hasan was supposed to get him back with the bat, who didn't bat in the 1st match and disappointed playing rusty shot scoring 12 runs in the following match. Mahmudullah is also not up to the mark in terms of batting performances. But Bangladesh thinktank can feel comfort with their late-middle order combining Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Shamim Patowari and Mohammad Saifuddin. Young paceman Shoriful Islam have been phenomenal claiming five wickets from the earlier two matches.

From Zimbabwean point of view, Wessley Madhevere, who scored 23 in the 1st match and 73 in the following one is surely the backbone of hosts batting line-up. Besides, Dion, Ragis Chakavba and skipper Sikandar Raza had been consistent with the bat. Blessing Muzarabani in the contrary is the name of danger with ball for tourists, who have been creating tough time for Bangladesh batters across the formats during the series. Spinner Wellington Masakadza played in the 2nd T20i match and took three very important wickets while experienced Tendai Chatara took two. Zimbabwe can hope big since they played as a team in the earlier clash.

Guests are favourite and keen to hold the trophy like Test and ODI series of the tour. Weather forecast shows uninterrupted clash but cold wind might be the name of enemy for fielders. As Harare Sports Club Ground produces decent runs, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post a good total to defend.



Bangladesh's T20I squad

Mahmudullah Riyad (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Naim Sheikh, Liton Kumar Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarker, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.







