Xi makes rare trip to Tibet

BEIJING, July 25: President Xi Jinping is on a rare trip to China's politically sensitive region of Tibet, state media reported Friday, the first such visit by the country's top leader in more than three decades.

Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control by China, which says it "peacefully liberated" the rugged plateau in 1951 and brought infrastructure and education to the previously underdeveloped region.

But many exiled Tibetans accuse the central government of religious repression and eroding their culture.

In 2008, the region exploded in deadly rioting after rising anger over the perceived dilution of its ancient culture by rapid Chinese-fuelled development.

In footage released Friday by state broadcaster CCTV, Xi was seen greeting a crowd wearing ethnic costumes and waving Chinese flags as he left his plane, in a red carpet welcome as dancers performed around him.

Although he arrived Wednesday in the southeast of Tibet there was no mention of his visit in official media until two days later.

After a "warm welcome by cadres and masses of all ethnic groups", Xi went to the Nyang River Bridge to learn about ecological and environmental protection of the YarlungTsangpo river and the Nyang River, CCTV said.

State TV said Xi later met locals and spoke in front of Potala Palace, the former home of the exiled Dalai Lama.

The president urged local cadres to "consolidate the foundation" of patriotic and "anti-separatist" education and said they must "increase all ethnic groups' identification with the great motherland", the broadcaster reported. -AFP





