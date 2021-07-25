Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Curbing child poverty a govt priority, State Minister Indira tells int’l confece

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Saturday addresses an international virtual conference titled "Seventh International Conference on Poverty Alleviation and Child Development" organized by China Development Research Foundation. Indira joined the event virtually from her official residence in Dhaka. photo: observer

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Saturday addresses an international virtual conference titled "Seventh International Conference on Poverty Alleviation and Child Development" organized by China Development Research Foundation. Indira joined the event virtually from her official residence in Dhaka. photo: observer

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Saturday said giving priority and emphasis on curbing child poverty, the government has set a target of reducing poverty rate at 12.4 and ultra poverty rate at 4.5 by 2024. To achieve the target, a master plan is being implemented.
She made the disclosure while addressing an international virtual conference titled "Seventh International Conference on Poverty Alleviation and Child Development" organized by China Development Research Foundation. The State Minister joined the event virtually from her official residence in Dhaka.
In the programme, the State Minister elaborated the present government's initiatives to improve the livelihood of women and children in the country through poverty alleviation.
She said that the present government has announced 28 incentive packages worth Tk 1270 billion to recover the damage incurred due to Covid-19 pandemic. One of the packages was taken for improving the condition of children, including child nutrition.
She urged all the authorities concerned including UNDP, UNICEF, UNESCO, CDRF and different regional and international bodies to work together for improving the condition of children of the country.
Chinese Education Minister Chen Baosheng, Education Minister of Cambodia Hang Chuon Naron, Education Minister of Laos Phouth Simmalavong, Education Minister of Nepal Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Director General of China National Administration for Rural Revitalisation Wang Zhengpul also spoke at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinian shot in clashes with Israeli troops dies: Ministry
NASA selects SpaceX for mission to Jupiter moon Europa
People take pictures as the Olympic rings lit up at dusk
Iraqi PM to focus on US troop withdrawal in Biden meeting
Xi makes rare trip to Tibet
Afghan govt imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance
Drone attacks Iraq base hosting US troops: Coalition
Curbing child poverty a govt priority, State Minister Indira tells int’l confece


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft