Curbing child poverty a govt priority, State Minister Indira tells int’l confece

She made the disclosure while addressing an international virtual conference titled "Seventh International Conference on Poverty Alleviation and Child Development" organized by China Development Research Foundation. The State Minister joined the event virtually from her official residence in Dhaka.

In the programme, the State Minister elaborated the present government's initiatives to improve the livelihood of women and children in the country through poverty alleviation.

She said that the present government has announced 28 incentive packages worth Tk 1270 billion to recover the damage incurred due to Covid-19 pandemic. One of the packages was taken for improving the condition of children, including child nutrition.

She urged all the authorities concerned including UNDP, UNICEF, UNESCO, CDRF and different regional and international bodies to work together for improving the condition of children of the country.

Chinese Education Minister Chen Baosheng, Education Minister of Cambodia Hang Chuon Naron, Education Minister of Laos Phouth Simmalavong, Education Minister of Nepal Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Director General of China National Administration for Rural Revitalisation Wang Zhengpul also spoke at the event.





