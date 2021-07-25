"I was reborn aged 102," - Russian WW2 veteran beats C-19 after week in ICU

MOSCOW, July 25: His age may have posed a challenge but 102-year-old Russian World War 2 veteran's battle against COVID-19 was won by his positivity.

Nikolai Bagayev, was admitted to hospital in the town of Korolyov near Moscow with coronavirus and 80% lung damage. The war veteran spent more than a month in hospital, including a week in intensive care, and finally beat covid.

"This time around, I was largely supported by doctors despite several instances where I was on the verge of losing hope and courage. I am extremely thankful to all of them," he added.

It was hard, but I could see the doctors fighting, and I helped them.They are the ones who are the heroes," he further added.

Older age appears to be a strong risk factor for COVID-19 severity and mortality.Experts and scientists are still trying to learn more about the coronavirus disease and the virus that poses such a severe threat to human health. Multiple studies have linked a patient's immune response to the severity of Covid-19 symptoms. -REUTERS












