US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability

WASHINGTON, July 25: The United States and Russia will hold high-level talks next week in the second bid in as many months to encourage stability in the tense relationship, officials said Friday.

The so-called Strategic Stability Dialogue, set up during a June 16 summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, will take place on Wednesday in the same city, the US State Department said.

"Through this dialogue, we seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," it said in a statement.

It added the US delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and include Bonnie Jenkins, recently confirmed as the under secretary of state in charge of arms control. -AFP