Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Ex-UN rights boss to head probe into Israel, Hamas alleged crimes

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239

GENEVA, July 25: Former United Nations human rights chiefNaviPillay will head an international commission of inquiry into alleged crimes committed during the latest conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, the UN's Human Rights Council said in a statement on Thursday (July 22).
The council agreed in late May to open the investigation with a broad mandate to cover allegations not just in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but also in Israel during hostilities that were halted by a May 21 ceasefire.
At least 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel were killed in the fierce fighting, which saw Gaza fighters fire rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel carry out air strikes across the coastal enclave.
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the council at the time that deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Hamas had possibly violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.    -Reuters


