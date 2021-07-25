China braces for Typhoon In-Fa as it cleans up flood damage

BEIJING, July 25: China shut down ports and railways on Saturday as it braced for Typhoon In-Fa as parts of the country struggled to recover from devastating floods earlier this week.

In-Fa is forecast to make landfall late Sunday in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang near Shanghai, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Chinese authorities have issued a level III alert -- the third-highest -- for the storm, while more than 100 trains travelling through the region have been cancelled, according to China Railway.

Shanghai authorities closed some public parks and museums and warned residents on Saturday to "stop large-scale outdoor gatherings" and to stay indoors. -AFP





