A helper walks along the destroyed B267 federal highway near the municipality of Mayschoss in the district of Ahrweiler, western Germany, on July 23, days after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. In mid-July western Europe was hit by devastating floods after torrential rains that ravaged entire villages and left at least 209 people dead in Germany and Belgium, as well as dozens missing. The flooding also caused damage in Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland. photo : AFP