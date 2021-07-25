Lightning strike kills farmer in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, July 24: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Asadul Haque Babu, 35, was the son of Golam Mostafa, a resident of Kalyanpur Village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Sadar Model Police Station Palash Chandra Deb said thunderbolt struck him when he was catching fish in the area in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.