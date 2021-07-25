Nine drown in five districts

Nine people including five minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Jashore, Kurigram and Sylhet, in three days.

JASHORE: A young man drowned in a pond at Jashore Municipal Park in the district town on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Farhad Tanvir Tamim, 21, was the son of Akram Hossain, a resident of Arabpur area in the district town.

Akram Hossain said Farhad joined the Bangladesh Army as a second lieutenant after graduating from Jhenidah Cadet College. He was supposed to go for training soon. Local sources said Farhad drowned in the pond in the afternoon when he along with his friends was bathing in it after playing football.

Later, a diving team of Bangladesh Navy recovered his body at around 2am on Saturday.

Jashore Fire Service and Civil Defence Senior Station Officer Azizul Haq confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Sinha Akter was the daughter of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Tabirhat Village.

Local sources said Sinha was playing at their courtyard in the afternoon. At one stage, she slipped into the pond while her relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, the family members found the floating body on water and recovered it.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kachakata Police Station (PS) Mahabub Alam confirmed the incident.

SYLHET: Three teenage boys drowned in a canal in Goainghat Upazila of the district in two days.

Two teenage boys drowned after their boat capsized in a canal in the Bisnakandi tourist area in the upazila on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sagor, 17 and Rumel, 16.

Goainghat PS OC Parimal Deb said the boys drowned after the boat carrying them sank while crossing the canal.

The teenagers were rescued soon and rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared them dead, the OC added.

A 17-year-old madrasa student, named Imran, reportedly drowned in the same canal on Thursday.

However, his body is yet to be recovered.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mahim, 10, son of Mafizul Sheikh, and Taha, 7, daughter of Sirajul Sheikh, Araji Dumuria Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the two children drowned in a pond adjacent to their house while taking bath in it.

After searching, their relatives found the bodies on water and recovered those.

A pal of gloom descendent at the village following the tragic death on the afternoon of Eid-ul-Azha

THAKURGAON: Two minor sisters drowned in a canal in Haripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shimu Akter, 8, and Jannatul, 6, daughters of Shah Alam of Kismat Village under Gedura Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Hamid said they drowned in canal sometime in the afternoon when they went out of home to play.

Later, their floating body was spotted and recovered from the canal, the UP chairman added.

Haripur PS Investigation Officer Amirul Islam confirmed the incident.











