Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three murdered in three districts

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Our Correspondents

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Jashore, Kurigram and Bogura, in two days.
JASHORE: A young man was stabbed to death by miscreants at Shangkarpur in the district town on Thursday night.
Deceased Shawon alias Tuni, 25, was the son of Halim alias Tile Munsi, a resident of Shangkarpur Jamaddarpara area.
Local sources said a group of four to five miscreants stabbed Shawon indiscriminately in Shangkarpur Chotoner Mor area at around 10pm, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jashore Kotwali Police Station (PS) Md Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed by his brother in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening over keeping beef in refrigerator.
Deceased Naimuddin, 55, was a resident of Tapurchar Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Naimuddin's brother Abdul Jalil hit him with a piece of wood following an altercation, leaving him dead on the spot.
Rowmari PS OC Montaser Billah said victim's daughter filed a case in this connection.
Police, however, arrested Abdul Jalil, the OC added.
BOGURA: A young man has been stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district over a trifling matter.
The deceased was identified as Rakib Hridoy, 24, son of Mamunur Rashid, a resident of Koipara area in the district town.
Police and local sources said an altercation took place between shopkeeper Rakib and his two customers- Ashik and Swadhin of the area, on Tuesday over a trifling matter.
Later, Ashik and Swadhin left the place and then, came back with five to seven people. They stabbed the shopkeeper and his father, leaving them severely injured.
The injured were whisked off to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).
Rakib succumbed to his injuries at SZMCH on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning strike kills farmer in Joypurhat
Nine drown in five districts
Three murdered in three districts
24 people killed in road mishaps in 9 districts
Jamuna erosion turns severe in Tangail
Girl gang-raped while outing on Eid day
Panchagarh potential for farming world’s most expensive mango
Obituary


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft