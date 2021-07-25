Three murdered in three districts

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Jashore, Kurigram and Bogura, in two days.

JASHORE: A young man was stabbed to death by miscreants at Shangkarpur in the district town on Thursday night.

Deceased Shawon alias Tuni, 25, was the son of Halim alias Tile Munsi, a resident of Shangkarpur Jamaddarpara area.

Local sources said a group of four to five miscreants stabbed Shawon indiscriminately in Shangkarpur Chotoner Mor area at around 10pm, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jashore Kotwali Police Station (PS) Md Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed by his brother in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening over keeping beef in refrigerator.

Deceased Naimuddin, 55, was a resident of Tapurchar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Naimuddin's brother Abdul Jalil hit him with a piece of wood following an altercation, leaving him dead on the spot.

Rowmari PS OC Montaser Billah said victim's daughter filed a case in this connection.

Police, however, arrested Abdul Jalil, the OC added.

BOGURA: A young man has been stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district over a trifling matter.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hridoy, 24, son of Mamunur Rashid, a resident of Koipara area in the district town.

Police and local sources said an altercation took place between shopkeeper Rakib and his two customers- Ashik and Swadhin of the area, on Tuesday over a trifling matter.

Later, Ashik and Swadhin left the place and then, came back with five to seven people. They stabbed the shopkeeper and his father, leaving them severely injured.

The injured were whisked off to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).

Rakib succumbed to his injuries at SZMCH on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.











