24 people killed in road mishaps in 9 districts

A total of 24 people including seven women were killed and 12 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Bagerhat, Bogura, Naogaon, Munshiganj, Mymensingh, Meherpur, Pabna, Rajbari and Sirajganj, in five days.

BAGERHAT: Six people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Of the deceased, four were identified as Utpal Raha, 45, son of Dilip Raha, and Nayon Dutta, 25, son of Jagadish Dutta, residents of Naldha Moubhog area in Fakirhat Upazila; Abdul Hye, 55, son Wahiduzzaman, of Chakshi Bazar under Sreefaltala Union in Rampal Upazila; and Nazrul Islam Sheikh, 50, son of Montaz Sheikh of Dakshinkhan area in Sadar Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fakirhat Police Station (PS) ASM Khairul Anam said a truck hit an easy-bike in Boiltali area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway under Piljang Union of the upazila at around 7:45am, which left six people dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

The injured was admitted to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: An army man was killed after a motorcycle hit him in front of Bogura RAB office on Friday night.

Deceased Amzad Hossain, 40, was posted at Bogura Jahangirabad Cantonment as Sergeant.

Police sources said the accident took place in front of RAB-12 Bogura Camp on the Satmatha-Banani Road at around 8 pm, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police seized the motorcycle, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza confirmed the incident.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Two brothers were killed after a tractor collided with their motorcycle in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Alit Chndra, 32, and Subhash Chandra, 26, sons of late Nepal Chandra, residents of Mahimapur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a tractor coming from opposite direction hit their bike in Jalkar Mor in the evening, leaving Alit dead on the spot and Subhash critically injured.

Injured Subhas was first taken to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred him to to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Later, he died on the way to RMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

Patnitala PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the incident, adding that the tractor was seized in this connection.

MUNSHIGANJ: Three people were killed after a microbus plunged into a roadside ditch in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Of the deceased, two were women and a man.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Bhaberchar Police Outpost In-Charge Kamal Uddin said a Dhaka-bound microbus veered out of control plunged into a roadside ditch in Alipura area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 8:30am, which left three persons dead on the spot.

Being informed, firefighters from Gazaria Fire Service and Civil Defence went to the scene and recovered the bodies from the vehicle, the official added.

MYMENSINGH: Four people were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in Bhaluka and Gouripur upazilas of the district in two days.

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Eyewitnesses said a motorcycle hit the man while he was crossing the road in Mehrabari area at night, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The motorcycle driver and its pillion rider were also injured in the accident.

The injured were admitted to MMCH.

Bhoradoba Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Moshiur Rahman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, three people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a bus and a three-wheeler (locally known as Mahendra) in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Riad Mia, 23, son of Nizam Uddin, a resident of Gonda Village in Kendua Upazila, Shanti Rani, 25, and Shirin Akter, 30, of Ishwarganj Upazila in the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gouripur PS Nazrul Islam said a bus coming from Mymensingh collided with the Mahendra in Gao Ramgopalpur area in the afternoon, which left one dead on the spot and seven others severely injured.

The injured were admitted to MMCH.

Later, two persons succumbed to their injuries at MMCH while undergoing treatment, the SI added.

MEHERPUR: Three people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Mujibnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shakil Hossain, 22, son of Shariful Islam of Sonapur Majhpara Village in Mujibnagar Upazila, Shamim Hossain, 22, son of Minarul Islam, and Mostaq Hossain, 20, son of Nihajul of Garadob Village in Gangni Upazila.

Local sources said they were immediately rushed to Mujibnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on duty doctor declared them dead.

Besides, the injured are Omar Farooq, son of Samjan Biswas of Alampur Village in Sadar Upazila, and Rakibul, son of Abdur Rashid of Garadob Village.

They were referred to Meherpur General Hospital from the health complex.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: An elderly woman has been killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Sufia Begum, 70, was a resident of Sahapur Village under Sahapur Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said a speeding motorcycle hit the woman while crossing the road in the area in the evening, leaving her critically injured.

She was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Ishwardi PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

RAJBARI: Three members of a family were killed and another was injured as a truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Pangsha Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Md Ishaq, a resident of Char Shahidpur area in Kumarkhali Upazila of Kushtia, his daughter Shila, and son Abdul Maleque. Ishaq worked in a RMG factory at Savar in Dhaka.

Pangsha Highway PS OC Md Liyaqat Ali said Ishaq along with family was going to his village home to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha by an auto-rickshaw. On the way, a truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw in Sarder Bus stand area, leaving three of its passengers dead on the spot and another critically injured.

The injured, Ishaq's wife, was admitted to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman has been killed and her husband injured as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Rabeya Khatun, 25, wife of Mostafa Kamal, a resident of Kanchanpur Village in Manda Upazila of Naogaon. The couple lived in a rented house in Dhaka.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddek Hossain said Mostafa along with his wife was going to his village home to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha by a motorcycle. On the way, a truck hit the motorcycle in Nalka area under Salanga PS, leaving Rabeya dead on the spot and Mostafa injured.

The injured was admitted to a local hospital, the OC added.



























