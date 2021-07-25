Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Jamuna erosion turns severe in Tangail

People living on riverbank passing days amid panic

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Countryside Desk

Jamuna erosion turns severe in Tangail

Jamuna erosion turns severe in Tangail

TANGAIL, July 24: The erosion by the Jamuna River has taken a serious turn in the district, devouring over 100 homesteads, mosques, haats, bazaars, handloom factories, saw mills, arable lands and roads.
The geo-bags containing sand dropped by Water Development Board (WDB) for river-bank protection has not yielded any result. As a result, people living on the bank of Jamuna River have been passing their days amid panic.
River bank erosion has begun in Tangail Sadar, Kalihati, Nagarpur and Bhuapur upazilas which are situated along the Jamuna River. Intensity of the erosion has recently increased due to the rise in water-level in the river.
Inhabitants of Char Pouli, Makorkol, Keshab Maijhail, Titulia, Nayapara, Kukuria, Babobaria, Deogacha, Rashidpur, Ichapasha, Khoshalia, Chanpasha, Nandapasha and Moshpur under Sadar Upazila; Alipur, Bhairab Bari under Kalihati Upazila; Bhalokutia under Bhuapur Upazila; and Paiksha Maijhail, Khasghuni Para, Khastebaria and Char Salimabad under Nagorpur Upazila have been witnessing high intensity of erosion.
Our Correspondent reports that more than 150 homesteads at village Charpouli under Kakua Union in Sadar Upazila have been devoured by the river in just one week. Besides, mosques, handloom factories, and saw mills went down under the river. The WDB dropped geo-bags in 300 square metre areas as an emergency measure. But those bags also swept away by the current of the Jamuna River.
Mizanur Rahman, a handloom worker at village Charpouli, said, "My two rooms including the homestead have been devoured by the Jamuna river in just one day. Some 20, out of 24 decimal land of mine have been devoured by the river. Now, I don't have any place to live in with my family. I have been facing great sufferings with my family."
Al Amin Mollah, a union parishad member of the Ward No. 1 of Charpouli said, "More than 100 homesteads have been devoured by the river in just one week of erosion. Hundreds of homesteads are devoured by the river every year. The WDB has been dropping geo-bags in some places. Instead of dropping geo-bags, permanent measures should be taken during the dry season. Otherwise, there will be no existence of this union parishad gradually."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning strike kills farmer in Joypurhat
Nine drown in five districts
Three murdered in three districts
24 people killed in road mishaps in 9 districts
Jamuna erosion turns severe in Tangail
Girl gang-raped while outing on Eid day
Panchagarh potential for farming world’s most expensive mango
Obituary


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft