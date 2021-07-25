Girl gang-raped while outing on Eid day

GOPALGANJ, July 24: A girl was allegedly gang-raped in Gopinathpur Rail Station area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The victim hails from Kalia Upazila of Narail District. She came to visit her elder sister's house in Gopinathpur Village on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Quoting the victim, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Md Manirul Islam said the incident occurred when the girl along with her two nephews were walking in the rail station area on Eid day.

Police, however, arrested one accused Shariful, 25, at night following a case filed in this connection.

Police are trying to nab the other accused.

The OC said as the incident took place in the rail station area, the case and the accused will be handed over to the Railway Police.











