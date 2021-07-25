Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 July, 2021, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Girl gang-raped while outing on Eid day

Published : Sunday, 25 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, July 24: A girl was allegedly gang-raped in Gopinathpur Rail Station area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The victim hails from Kalia Upazila of Narail District. She came to visit her elder sister's house in Gopinathpur Village on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Quoting the victim, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Md Manirul Islam said the incident occurred when the girl along with her two nephews were walking in the rail station area on Eid day.
Police, however, arrested one accused Shariful, 25, at night following a case filed in this connection.
Police are trying to nab the other accused.
The OC said as the incident took place in the rail station area, the case and the accused will be handed over to the Railway Police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning strike kills farmer in Joypurhat
Nine drown in five districts
Three murdered in three districts
24 people killed in road mishaps in 9 districts
Jamuna erosion turns severe in Tangail
Girl gang-raped while outing on Eid day
Panchagarh potential for farming world’s most expensive mango
Obituary


Latest News
Outcry in Pakistan over murder of former ambassador's daughter
Zimbabwe post highest T20I total vs Bangladesh
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men's 400m freestyle gold
Kalisz snares America's first gold of Tokyo Games
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
Olympic rowing schedule disrupted by incoming storm
2 DMP DCs among 9 officials transferred
Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade
DSEX hits record high
105 more dengue cases reported
Most Read News
Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees
Imam in France fired over verses recited during Eid prayers
6.7-magnitude quake hits Philippines: USGS
Search for bodies concludes at Florida building collapse site
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft