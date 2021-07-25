

Panchagarh potential for farming world’s most expensive mango

It is a Japanese species known as Miyazaki. It is also known as Red Mango.

Being attracted to its beauty and taste, farmers are getting interest in farming this expensive mango.

In world markets, it is selling at Tk 5,000 to 6,000 per kg. But in Bangladesh, it is selling at lower price due to lack of publicity.

In Kazipara Village along Indian border, the mango is being farmed by Muktijodda Commander Kazi Mahbubur Rahman. In 2017, he initiated its farming. He is farming various mangoes including Surjo Dim. Each tree has produced 50-60 mangoes. The weight of each mango piece is 400-500 gram. One kilogram is selling at Tk 1,000. Mango lovers are coming to purchase.

Entrepreneur Kazi Mahbbur Rahman said, "I became interested through a relative to farm it."

"My two daughters - Kazi Mahua (Independent TV news presenter) and Kazi Mopusumi (ex-army officer) provided me with its saplings. The land belongs to me, but the orchard belongs to them."

The orchard was started with 200 saplings. Later on, 130 more saplings were planted. At present, there are 330 trees in the farm. The yielding has begun from 2019. Mangoes from the farm are being brought to different areas of the country.

He further said, if properly preserved, the mangoes can be exported.

If government takes initiates, saplings of the variety can be reached to farmers, he suggested.

"Surjo Dim has attracted me", said a tea grower Abu Sayed Mia in Aziznagar area.

If new farmers come to farm it along with tea, there will be more economic exploration in Tentulia, he added.

Businessman and tea grower Mokhlesur Rahman said, farming of foreign fruits on plain land has started; Surjo Dim has been an attraction; it is enriched with beauty, taste and nutrition; and it has huge demand in markets.

"I am planning to cultivate it," he added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam said, "I have inspected Surjo Dim mango orchard of Mahbubur Rahman. Yielding has been good. Size and taste are also good. We think there is a possibility of farming Surjo Dim in plain land of this locality. Not only Surjo Dim but also many foreign species of mango can be cultivated in plain land."

All types of mango farming will be assisted by the Department of Agriculture Extension, he added.







