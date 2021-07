FENI, July 24: Alhajj Nurul Islam, a renowned social activist and ex-member of No. 1 Sharshadi Union, died on Friday at 2:40am. He was 89.

He was suffering from old age complications. His Namaj-e-Janaza was held in his Fatehpur Village on Saturday at 1am. Later he was buried in his family graveyard in Ludda Bari of the village beside Ludda Bari Jam-e-Mosque.

He left behind his wife, six sons, three daughters, and many relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.