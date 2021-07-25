Three men found dead in Bhola

BHOLA, July 24: Police recovered the bodies of three men in separate incidents in Sadar and Char Fasson upazilas of the district in two days.

The body of a young man was recovered from a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saidur Rahman, 22, son of Md Siddique Mia, a resident of Dargah Road area under Bheduria Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the floating body in the canal in Sher-e-Bangla Bazar area at around 12:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family sources said Saidur went out of home on Wednesday afternoon out of huff with the family and since then he was missing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain said the reason behind his death would be known once the autopsy is done.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the bodies of two persons from the Meghna River in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Identities of the deceased, aged about 30 to 40, could not be known immediately.

Char Fasson PS OC Monir Hossain said locals spotted the floating bodies in Betua Ghat area at night and informed police.









